Pagasa: ITCZ to dampen most of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency May 27,2025 - 08:19 AM

MANILA, Philippines – Two weather systems will bring rains over most parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao and Palawan will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Western Visayas.

The same weather conditions will prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the frontal system.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in those areas, PAGASA said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will get isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail across extreme northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said.

PAGASA, meanwhile, forecast the heat index to peak at 45°C in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, and 44°C in Aparri, Cagayan; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; and Sangley Point, Cavite City.

The heat index could reach 43°C in these areas:

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Clark Airport

Tarlac Agricultural University

Infanta, Quezon

Daet, Camarines Norte

Masbate City, Masbate

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

A 42°C heat index is forecast in the following areas:

NAIA

Bacnotan, La Union

Baler (Radar), Aurora

Iba, Zambales

Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City

Alabat, Quezon

Legazpi City, Albay

Roxas City, Capiz

Mambusao, Capiz

Dumangas, Iloilo

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental

Catarman, Northern Samar

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte

Heat index refers to the temperature of the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.

Under “danger” level conditions, ranging from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)

