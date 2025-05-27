Pagasa: ITCZ to dampen most of PH
MANILA, Philippines – Two weather systems will bring rains over most parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao and Palawan will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Western Visayas.
The same weather conditions will prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the frontal system.
READ: Cebu weather: Rainy weekend ahead, no typhoons expected
Flash floods or landslides are possible in those areas, PAGASA said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.
Meanwhile, the ITCZ will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Mindanao.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will get isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.
Moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail across extreme northern Luzon.
Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters.
As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said.
READ: ITCZ slightly weakens but will still bring rain to parts of PHPAGASA, meanwhile, forecast the heat index to peak at 45°C in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, and 44°C in Aparri, Cagayan; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; and Sangley Point, Cavite City.
The heat index could reach 43°C in these areas:
Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
Clark Airport
Tarlac Agricultural University
Infanta, Quezon
Daet, Camarines Norte
Masbate City, Masbate
Iloilo City, Iloilo
Guiuan, Eastern Samar
A 42°C heat index is forecast in the following areas:
NAIA
Bacnotan, La Union
Baler (Radar), Aurora
Iba, Zambales
Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City
Alabat, Quezon
Legazpi City, Albay
Roxas City, Capiz
Mambusao, Capiz
Dumangas, Iloilo
La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental
Catarman, Northern Samar
Butuan City, Agusan del Norte
Heat index refers to the temperature of the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.
Under “danger” level conditions, ranging from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.