Cacao with a cause: Radisson Blu Cebu partners with The Chocolate Chamber

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu is inviting guests to experience something truly special—a celebration of chocolate that’s more than just sweet.

With every cup enjoyed here, with every related service, our guests are helping plant a tree, educate a farmer, and empower a community. ANN OLALO GENERAL MANAGER, RADISSON BLU CEBU

In partnership with The Chocolate Chamber (TCC), the hotel is rolling out a full-circle cacao journey that brings together tradition, indulgence, and wellness. Along with a powerful cause: To support cacao farmers, educate guests, and celebrate our local heritage.

The Chocolate Chamber Closet

This immersive cacao experience begins at the hotel’s lobby, where guests can explore artisanal chocolate creations at The Chocolate Chamber Closet retail space.

Make sure to catch the free chocolate tasting at 3:21 in the afternoon daily and treat yourself to rich, handcrafted chocolates. This specific time reflects a significant year in Philippine history, so take each bite as a thoughtful nod to our roots as well.

“We want to bring back the love for cacao farming,” said President and Founder of TCC Raquel Choa. “People need to see that cacao is not just an ingredient for dessert.”

A Cacao Wellness Experience

Cacao also finds its way into wellness at Radisson Blu Cebu’s spa. Guests can unwind with a full-body treatment that blends tradition and natural luxury, featuring a Filipino hilot massage with virgin coconut oil and warmed banana leaves to ease muscle tension, followed by a cacao granule scrub to exfoliate and smooth the skin.

Indeed, cacao is more than just an ingredient. Cacao butter deeply moisturizes the skin, while its antioxidants help boost collagen and release serotonin, our natural happy hormone.

The spa is also developing special packages for bridal entourages, combining the relaxing cacao treatments with chocolate snacks, for a fun pre-wedding treat.

Supporting Farmers with Every Bite

Your every bite or treatment makes a difference. Ten percent of sales from TCC at Radisson Blu Cebu goes directly to a young cacao farmers’ cooperative in Balamban, Cebu. These funds help provide farming tools, educational support, and cacao seedlings—fostering the growth of the next generation of sustainable farmers.

“This collaboration is more than just a celebration of cacao,” said General Manager Ann Olalo, the first Filipina and Cebuana to lead the property. “It’s about building a bridge between our guests and the people who grow and nurture this incredible crop. With every cup enjoyed here, with every related service, our guests are helping plant a tree, educate a farmer, and empower a community.”

Raquel added, “GM Ann’s vision truly aligns with the values we’ve championed in the chocolate world for years. It’s inspiring to see hospitality embrace social impact in such a thorough and tangible way.”

This initiative is already generating buzz among local travel consultants, tour operators, and the Department of Tourism with a recent ASEAN 2026 huddle held at the hotel, together with DOT Regional Director Judy Gabato, in a light discussion on setting a new standard for conscious luxury.

Guests are invited to indulge in the richness of the experience while knowing their participation makes a meaningful and sustainable difference in the lives of the future cacao farmers of Cebu.

For reservations and other inquiries, call 032 402 9900 or email [email protected].