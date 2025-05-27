Cebu’s Chase Tower Runs clinch back-to-back titles in Dayo23

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The star-studded Chase Tower Runs (CTR) of Cebu pulled off another championship run, and successfully defending their crown in the men’s division of the Dayo23 Streetball Invitational held over the weekend under the Mabini Bridge in Barangay 830, Manila.

CTR, owned by shipping magnate and social media personality Chase Cokaliong, edged the Blancas Golden Knights of Davao City in a nail-biting 23-21 finish in the race-to-23 final.

With the win, CTR made history as the first-ever back-to-back champions of the streetball-style tournament presented by Jordan Brand and Titan.

“Congratulations to the boys for playing hard, unselfish, and ‘Bisaya’ basketball. Chase Tower Runs is, at our core, all about family. Now after two seasons, we are 12-0 in games and have two trophies to show for it. I’m very proud of the guys not just for winning, but for how they won,” said Cokaliong.

Interestingly, CTR also claimed the inaugural Dayo23 title last year with the same 23-21 scoreline, that time against Team HoopX of Manila.

Former University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons standout JD Cagulangan, now the reigning Korean Basketball League (KBL) Rookie of the Year, delivered the game-winning bucket to seal the victory for CTR.

Joining Cagulangan on the championship squad were former PBA big man Greg Slaughter, Nigerian import Emmanuel Ojuola, Jancork Cabahug, Froilan Mangubat, Ted Saga, Miguel Gastador, Jerome Napao, Lawrence Mangubat, Isaiah Blanco, Jose Marie Tumabang, and Kobe Christian Palencia. The team was coached by Paul Joven and Roger Justine Potot.

