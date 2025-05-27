Chicken, banana trend made more fun by a three-year-old in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A real-life Lilo and Stitch.

This is how most people see this cute little girl with her pet chicken, whom she considers her best friend.

Meet Gianna Amari Nadala, 3, from Talisay City, Cebu, and her pet chicken, Pikay.

The duo is now making waves online as Gigi films her take on the trending TikTok dance, “Chicken, Banana.”

If you’ve been online and doomscrolling these past few days, you’re probably very familiar with this trend— a trend with dance steps that’s a big hit for kids and kids at heart.

But instead of just doing the dance steps, Gigi had a better idea: Why not show a literal chicken while she dances and sings?

This little girl is making everyone gigil with her witty antics.

Her mother, Vernonica Faith Nadala, uploaded the video on her Facebook page after learning that her daughter filmed it all by herself.

After posting it on the CDN Digital page, the video garnered more than 190,000 views since it was uploaded on the evening of May 26.

Let’s read some of the comments from netizens after watching the video:

Nicandra Cabusas: “Bootan gud ana imong chicken indai.”

Liezel Dumayhag Mulyan: “Ka cute oyyy… abi nku anak ni Anne Curtis ba… gabisaya mn lagi.”

Maff Agarin: “Hahaha ka cute!”

Charm Aguilar: “Hahaha literal na chicken, lami kaayo ni sabwan inday.”

Cecilia Joy M Mallillin: “Literal na chicken.”

Gigi and Pikay’s bond started by accident, when Gigi saw the chicken in their neighbor’s house and wouldn’t let go of it. Instant connection—that’s what we’d like to call it. This led to her father buying the chicken.

Oh, what a joy it is to see a child put her imagination to play. You can even hear her mother laughing in the background when she saw what her daughter had been up to.

And just like that, little Gigi and her pet chicken Pikay have brought smiles to thousands of people online. In a world full of serious things, it’s heartwarming to see a child simply having fun and using her imagination. Keep dancing, Gigi—your joy is contagious! /END

RELATED STORIES