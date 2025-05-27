Pagasa-Mactan: Cebu to have fair weather throughout the week
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said Cebu would experience sunny skies with chances of isolated rain showers.
READ: ITCZ slightly weakens but will still bring rain to parts of PH
In the meantime, Cebu — and the rest of the country — is still in a transition period towards the wet or rainy season.
Citing their latest forecast models, Eclarino said the Philippines might likely enter the wet season within the second half of June.
READ: Pagasa: ITCZ to dampen most of PH
“Sa pagkakarun, naa pa ta sa transition period (As of now, we’re still in the transition period),” Eclarino told CDN Digital in an interview.
During transition period to rainy weather, areas may expect more frequent rains compared in the previous weeks.
Except for an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting portions of Mindanao, Palawan and Western Visayas, there is no major weather disturbance being monitored as of this report.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.