Pagasa-Mactan: Cebu to have fair weather throughout the week

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 27,2025 - 11:28 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news for Cebu. Throughout the last week of May, fair weather will prevail here, the state weather bureau announced.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said Cebu would experience sunny skies with chances of isolated rain showers.

This type of weather might last until the weekend, said weather specialist Jhomar Eclarino.

In the meantime, Cebu — and the rest of the country — is still in a transition period towards the wet or rainy season.

Citing their latest forecast models, Eclarino said the Philippines might likely enter the wet season within the second half of June.

“Sa pagkakarun, naa pa ta sa transition period (As of now, we’re still in the transition period),” Eclarino told CDN Digital in an interview.

During transition period to rainy weather, areas may expect more frequent rains compared in the previous weeks.

Except for an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting portions of Mindanao, Palawan and Western Visayas, there is no major weather disturbance being monitored as of this report.

