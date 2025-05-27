Filipinos run and move for girls’ rights in ‘Move for Equity

CEBU CITY, Philippines– More than 1,300 people across the Philippines took part in a month-long Move for Equity, a campaign aimed at raising awareness for the barriers many girls still face when it comes to safety, education, and opportunity.

The participants covered 130,000 in an effort to turn everyday movement into a form of protest and a show of solidarity.

Organized by the non-profit FundLife, the campaign challenged participants to move 3.8 kilometers every day throughout March. It’s not a random number as 3.8 km represents the daily distance some girls have to travel just to get to school, a clinic, or a safe space. For many, that journey isn’t just long, it’s dangerous.

Timed around International Women’s Day, Move for Equity was built around a simple call: “Move for Every Girl Who Can’t.” Whether it was walking, running, or biking, the idea was to dedicate those steps to girls who don’t have the freedom to move safely in their own communities.

Some of the campaign’s biggest moments happened on March 9, when two major public runs were held in Tacloban and Makati. In Tacloban, over 150 people gathered at the Old Leyte Provincial Capitol—including students, youth groups, and local leaders. On the same day, about 480 runners filled the streets of Ayala Avenue in Makati, turning one of Metro Manila’s busiest areas into a space for advocacy.

“Girls are constantly told what they can and can’t do, where they should go, and who they should be,” said FundLife’s Executive Director Marko Kasic. “This campaign is about pushing back against that. We’re not just running to be seen—we’re running toward something better.”

FundLife, which started in 2014, runs programs that use sports and education to create safe spaces for kids. Its Move Series—featuring past efforts like Move for Peace and Move for Life—will continue with Move for Play in June 2025. As Kasic puts it, “This isn’t just about running. It’s about dignity, fairness, and making sure every girl gets the chance to thrive.