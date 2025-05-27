Celebrating a community built on paws, purpose, and passion at Parkmall’s Pet Festival Philippines 2025

In true Parkmall tradition, the city’s most pet-loving mall has once again rolled out the red carpet for fur-parents and animal enthusiasts alike.

Officially launched on May 25, Parkmall’s biggest and grandest pet festival is in full swing, and it’s more than just a week-long celebration of adorable animals and exciting activities. It’s a tribute to the vibrant community that has been built around compassion, connection, and a shared love for pets.

Where Pets, People, and Purpose Come Together

Parkmall Vice President Melinda Co-Chua kicked off the event with a heartfelt message: “This festival is not just about fun, it’s about community. It’s about creating a safe and inclusive space for all ages where people can learn, connect, and celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives.”

And that’s exactly what the event delivers. With a full schedule of pet-centered activities running from May 25 to 31, guests can expect everything from adoption talks hosted by Island Rescue Organization (IRO), to exotic pet showcases, hamster races, a pet parade, and even a blessing for pets. It’s no exaggeration to say there’s something for every kind of pet lover, whether you’re the proud owner of a show dog or just contemplating adopting a companion for the first time.

But beyond the entertainment value lies a deeper mission. The Pet Festival Philippines 2025 doubles as a platform for learning and outreach. PetTalk sessions and an anti-rabies vaccination drive, in partnership with the Mandaue City Veterinary Office, will highlight the event’s goal of promoting responsible pet ownership. “Walking around Parkmall can influence someone to adopt a pet or to learn something new about animal care,” said Annalyn Aizpuro, President of IRO. “This has become more than just an event for us, it’s a platform to raise awareness, to connect with volunteers, and to help our rescues find new homes.” For more updates and how to support pet adoption, visit the official page of Island Rescue Organization (IRO) on Facebook.

Long-Time Partnerships That Speak Volumes

Perhaps one of the most meaningful aspects of the festival is the enduring collaboration it represents. For IRO, Parkmall has long been more than just a venue. “We’ve been partners for 14 years,” Aizpuro shared. Her message was a reminder that successful partnerships, especially ones rooted in shared values, can weather anything. The relationship between Parkmall and IRO isn’t transactional, it’s transformational.

Dr. Verna Agriam from the Bureau of Animal Industry echoed this sentiment, commending Parkmall for its consistent efforts in supporting animal welfare. “From the very first animal welfare walk, they’ve been there. And they remain compliant and passionate about the cause,” she said.

This partnership-focused spirit is what gives the Pet Festival Philippines 2025 its heart. It’s not just about giving pets a day in the spotlight, it’s about giving advocates a stage, organizations a platform, and the general public a meaningful reason to engage.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect at this year’s Parkmall Pet Festival Philippines 2025.

May 25–31

Pet Expo | 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM | West Lobby

May 25 & 31

PetTalk | 3:00 PM | West Lobby

Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive (with Mandaue City Veterinary Office) | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM | 2nd floor, Main Mall near MLhuillier

May 25

Exotic Pets Education Drive (Exotics Team Cebu Inc.) | 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM | West Lobby

Hamster Race (Cebu Enthusiastic Hamster Keepers) | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM | West Lobby

May 26–30

Pet Adoption Education Talk (Island Rescue Organization) | 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM | West Lobby

May 29

Gecko Competition (Exotics Team Cebu Inc.) | 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM | West Lobby

May 30

Serama Competition (Cebu Bantam Chicken Breeders’ Association Inc.) | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM | West Lobby

Pet Superstars Season 3 Grand Launch | 5:00 PM | Piazza

May 31

Pet Blessing | 11:00 AM | Piazza

Pet Parade | 2:00 PM | Piazza

Doggy Dash Race Competition | 4:00 PM | 2/F Landing

Pet Show (in partnership with Caminade Petshop) | 6:00 PM | Piazza

Open Bird Show Competition | 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM | West Lobby Stage

As the festival continues through the end of May, Parkmall encourages everyone, from longtime pet parents to curious spectators, to join in the festivities. Parkmall remains Cebu’s hub for community, compassion, and all things animal.

For more information about Parkmall, you can visit and follow them on their official Facebook page, at Parkmall.