Palarong Pambansa 2025: Toledo jins give CV first golds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City’s taekwondo jins gave Central Visayas a strong start to the Palarong Pambansa 2025, clinching the region’s first gold medals on Day 1 of the national meet in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

After enduring a grueling 17-hour trip from Cebu to Laoag, the Toledo delegation made their journey count by winning two gold medals in the elementary poomsae team events and collecting two more silver medals in the same discipline.

Meanwhile, the secondary girls chess team added a bronze in the blitz event, capping a productive opening day for Region 7.

READ:

Leading the charge was Jucem Velkian Bendanillo, who emerged as Toledo’s most decorated athlete on Day 1.

He struck gold in the elementary boys poomsae team event alongside Ron Lee Ariate and Val Daniel Lagnason, and added another in the mixed pair event with Raighna Genovesa.

Genovesa also contributed a silver medal in the girls’ elementary poomsae team event with Shanelle Tango-an and Alreena Vein Chuan.

Tango-an went on to bag another silver in the freestyle elementary girls poomsae category.

In the Palarong Pambansa 2025 chess competition, Central Visayas’ secondary girls blitz team composed of 2024 ASEAN Youth champion Apple Rubin, Maria Kristina Belano, and Glydel Janine Rodrigo salvaged a bronze medal after tallying 14 points.

Rubin and Belano scored 5.0 points each, while Rodrigo added 4.0.

Central Visayas also impressed in the ball games, particularly in football and volleyball.

The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves kicked off their football campaign with back-to-back wins. The defending champions in the elementary division edged Region IV-B (MIMAROPA), 2–1, while their secondary team stunned Region VI (WVRAA) with a 3–1 upset.

In girls’ volleyball, Tanjay City National High School also got off on the right foot, escaping Caraga Region with a 2–1 victory in their secondary division opener.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP