SHAABAA Season 28: Division B teams stun former A squads in opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Division B squads pulled off strong starts against former Division A teams in the opening day of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 on Sunday, May 25, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2012-Golden Dragons stunned Batch 2000-2KCares.org, 67-58, while Batch 2006-Subtero edged out 2K Core Pacific in a tight 73-71 contest, setting the tone for whole new hardcourt action this season.

Lorenzo Carampatana led Batch 2012 with 19 points, six rebounds, three steals, and an assist. Matthew Jefferson Chua added a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards, along with a steal and an assist. Andre Pacheco also chipped in 15 points in the win.

Hansel Uy recorded a double-double of his own for 2KCares.org with 11 points and 11 rebounds, alongside two assists, a steal, and a block. Albert Chua and Jose Uy also scored 11 and 10 points, apiece, but the team struggled with the absence of four players who sat out the game.

In a tightly-contested game, Mikey Cabahug delivered a standout performance for Batch 2006-Subtero, posting 26 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, and a block to outduel 2K Core Pacific’s Johannes Chua, who had 24 points in the loss.

In other Division B results, Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading and Construction dominated Batch 2011-Onses, 89-54, behind Jasper Diaz’s double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds.

University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars head coach Julius Cadavis powered Batch 2012-Harley Davidson with a 20-point outing to secure a Division B win over Batch 2007-Knox Steel, 58-53.

Meanwhile, Franco Augusto Te stuffed the stat sheet in Batch 2004’s 76-31 rout of Batch 2005, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and a block.

Over in Division C, league newcomer Batch 2025-France LPG made a strong debut by beating Batch 2020-BYD, 78-67, behind Ellieken Lim’s 21-point effort.

Batch 2023-Kaway also cruised past Batch 2024-Kilati Refreshments, 73-58, with William Holan Baxter leading the charge with 14 points. Rounding out the day’s action, Batch 2018-Xchange Forex slipped past Batch 2021-FADI, 58-53, thanks to a 16-point outing from Franz Ray Diaz.

