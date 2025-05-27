Rongcales leads CFC to U6 title at CIS Friendship Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) continues to make waves, not just in the senior ranks but at the grassroots level as well.

Over the weekend, the CFC Academy’s young booters delivered a strong showing in the Cebu International School (CIS) Friendship Cup, held at the CIS campus in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City.

The academy’s under-6 (U6) squad clinched the division title, while the under-8 (U8) team secured second runner-up honors. Leading the charge was standout Kiah Rongcales, who proved why he’s one of the academy’s top prospects.

CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM

Rongcales scored an impressive 15 goals throughout the tournament, including the game-winner in the finals. His stellar performance earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Teammates Xavi Sabella and Ared Capacite also received individual honors as Man of the Match and Milo Player of the Game, respectively. The rest of the championship team included Zyr Evangelista and Ewan Barclay.

Coach Christopher Sanchez, who handled the U6 team, praised the potential of his young squad despite their age and developmental stage.

“Yes, I can see strong potential in these kids. They’re still learning the fundamentals, but winning a competitive tournament like the CIS Cup shows key traits that can lead to long-term success,” Sanchez said.

“If they continue playing together in the coming years, they can build chemistry and may even be selected for the CFC elite team or beyond,” he added.

The U6 team started their campaign with a commanding 6–1 win over Don Bosco Liloan. They followed it up with a 3–1 victory over Real Galaxy and dominated Guardian Strikers, 10–0, to complete an unbeaten run in the elimination round.

In the semifinals, they routed the Tiger Sharks, 6–1. The final saw a rematch against Real Galaxy, where CFC prevailed, 2–1, with Rongcales scoring the decisive long-distance goal off a corner kick from Capacite. Sabella also logged a goal earlier to even the match before Rongcales’ game-winning goal.

Rongcales also contributed eight goals in CFC’s U7 campaign, though they fell short of a podium finish in that division.

Following their success at the CIS Friendship Cup, the young squad is set to compete in several more tournaments this June, including the Mandani Cup, Rad Copa Cup, Munich Cup. Rongcales will take part with the Korea Football Camp in partnership with Mendiola Football Club Academy in Bulacan.

