Mandaue shabu: Construction worker yields P10M illegal drugs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – One and a half kilograms of suspected shabu worth P10.2 million were confiscated by authorities from a construction worker during a buy-bust operation Monday evening, May 26, 2025, in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man identified only by the alias “Bynig,” was arrested during the operation. He is a resident of Centro, Barangay Ibabao in Cordova, Cebu, and is considered a high-value individual (HVI).

Police said the suspect is capable of distributing up to one kilogram of shabu per week. He reportedly works as a construction worker.

READ:

The operation was conducted by personnel of the City Intelligence Unit and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CIU/CDEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 7 (PDEA-7).

“Daghan unta ni siya og nadistribute kung napaabot pa niya sa ground. Luckily our operatives, nakuha siya,” said MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta.

According to intelligence reports, the suspect allegedly sourced the drugs from two inmates at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Kalunasan. The sources were identified by the aliases “JM” and “Ajok,” the latter said to be the suspect’s brother.

The suspect will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The drug sting comes on the heels of a series of high-yield interceptions lately which police credit to their intensive anti-drug operations as well as the strong support and cooperation of the community.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP