Filipina karatekas finish at Top 5 in Asian Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines’ women’s kata team put up a strong showing at the 21st Asian Senior Karate Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, finishing fifth in the continent’s biggest karate-do tournament earlier this week.

Competing under the Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc., the Filipina karatekas went toe-to-toe with Asia’s top teams in the female team kata event.

The Philippine squad composed of Cebuana multi-medalist Allison Kyle Quiroga, Sakura Alforte, Rebecca Cyril Torres, and Samantha Emmanuelle Veguillas, ended the tournament tied with Malaysia for fifth place.

Vietnam emerged as the champion in the event, fielding a team made up of Bui Ngoc Nhi, Hoang Thi Thu Uyen, Nguyen Ngoc Tram, and Nguyen Thi Phuong.

China settled for silver, while Taiwan and Hong Kong shared the bronze.

This marks another international stint for the Filipina squad, who also competed in the Karate World Cup National Team Championships in Spain last year.

Quiroga, one of the country’s most accomplished kata athletes, was recently honored by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) with a citation award during the 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards held in April at SM Seaside City Cebu.

