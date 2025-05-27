Pulse Asia trust rating: Marcos gains, Sara Duterte slips

MANILA, Philippines — The trust rating of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. slightly improved in May, while Vice President Sara Duterte’s rating declined by some points.

This is the result of the latest survey of Pulse Asia Research Incorporated conducted from May 6 to 9 among 1,200 registered voters.

In the ‘Pulso ng Bayan’ survey, Marcos received a 32 percent trust rating, showing a three-point increase from his 29 percent rating in April 2025.

Duterte, meanwhile, had a seven-point decrease in trust rating, receiving 50 percent in May, down from 57 percent in April.

The survey also showed a three-point decrease in Marcos’ distrust rating, from 45 percent in April to 42 percent in May.

Duterte, meanwhile, received a higher distrust rating in May, from 18 percent in April to 25 percent in May.

Trust ratings

Despite the decrease in trust rating, the vice president still received a higher percentage rating compared to the president, with an overall margin of error of ±2.8 percentage points.

Marcos and Duterte’s trust ratings climbed by 10 points in Metro Manila, both from 32 percent in April to 42 percent in May.

The differences between the ratings of the two top officials can be seen in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In Luzon, Marcos’ trust rating increased by seven points, from 34 percent to 41 percent, while Duterte’s rating went down by eight points, from 37 percent to 29 percent.

The president’s rating fell by one point in Visayas, from 39 percent to 38 percent.

Meanwhile, Duterte received a crucial decrease of 24 points in Visayas, from 70 percent to 46 percent.

On the other hand, the vice president got an increase in trust rating in her so-called bailiwick—Mindanao.

She received a 97 percent trust rating in May, which is two points higher than her 95 percent rating in April.

On the other hand, Marcos received a three percent trust rating in Mindanao, which translates to a seven-point decrease from his 10 percent rating in April.

Rodrigo Duterte’s trust rating

Pulse Asia also checked the trust rating of former President Rodrigo Duterte for May.

According to the survey, Rodrigo Duterte, the father of the current vice president, received a 63 percent trust rating in May.

This is one point lower than his 64 percent record in April.

Pulse Asia likewise noted that 17 percent of Filipinos distrust the former president, garnering a two-point increase from April, which recorded 15 percent.

The former chief executive is currently under the custody of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

He is facing charges of crimes against humanity concerning his administration’s war against illegal drugs.

