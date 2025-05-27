Sonata Bisaya Music Festival year two gives life to a collective cultural pride

There’s a reason the phrase “Cebu is where the heart sings” rings true, especially during the recently concluded Sonata Bisaya Music Festival, a two-day celebration of homegrown talent, vibrant rhythms, and cultural pride.

Held on May 17 and 18 across two of Cebu’s bustling lifestyle hubs, Ayala Malls Central Bloc and Ayala Center Cebu, the festival delivered a high-energy showcase of the region’s most promising and beloved Bisaya artists.

Second Year of the Bisaya Music Festival

Now in its second year, Sonata Bisaya has firmly established itself as a platform for amplifying the local music scene. This year’s edition featured an eclectic lineup that spanned genres from indie and soul to pop and rock, bringing together a diverse audience of music lovers, families, and curious mall goers eager to rediscover the sound of the South.

The first day at Corte Garden, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, kicked off with electrifying performances from a new wave of Cebuano artists. Janine Berdin, the Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 2 grand champion, headlined the festival’s first day with performances of her original songs and covers.

Jolianne, Dom Guyot, and Sepia Times joined Berdin, each act offering a unique blend of sound and storytelling that reflected the evolving Bisaya music identity. Emerging groups like Into Midnight, Black Snow, Centi, Daniel Miguel, and Nomer added fresh layers of energy, proving that the next generation of Visayan artists is ready to take center stage.

The energy continued on Day 2 at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, where nostalgia met modern flair. Cebu’s own Cueshé headlined the evening, stirring memories and singalongs with their classic hits like “Stay” and “Ulan.” Longtime fans swayed to the familiar melodies, while younger audiences embraced the moment, bridging generations through shared musical roots.

Also performing were Oh! Caraga, Wonggoys, Lawod, and The Ambassadors who infused the evening with authenticity and local color. Rising names like The Final Form, Keith Aquitan, Pneuma, Crescent, The Tomasses, and Martin Taneo added depth to the lineup, highlighting the festival’s commitment to championing both seasoned and emerging Bisaya artists.

Beyond the stage, Sonata Bisaya offered immersive experiences through jamming corners, interactive art installations, and al fresco food spots—most notably near Bad Boys Wingz, where guests gathered to cap off each night with bites, brews, and music in the open air.

More than just a concert series, Sonata Bisaya was a reminder of Cebu’s thriving creative pulse. It celebrated not only music, but identity—proudly local, deeply soulful, and undeniably passionate.