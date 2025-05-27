Boholano runner gives CV first track gold, breaks 5,000m record

LAOAG, ILOCOS NORTE — Jhul Ian Cañalita arrived in Laoag with unfinished business.

After missing out on a gold medal at last year’s Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City, the young Boholano was determined to make his mark this time around.

And on Tuesday, May 27, he did just that and even more.

Cañalita, a 16-year-old from the quiet town of Garcia Hernandez in Bohol, delivered Central Visayas its first track gold in this year’s national meet.

He didn’t just cross the finish line first in the secondary boys’ 5,000-meter run at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium, he rewrote a long-standing record.

Clocking in at 15 minutes and 16.31 seconds, Cañalita shattered a 27-year-old record set by Cresencio Cabal (15:38.04), a feat that made his long-awaited redemption even more meaningful.

Trailing him were Elmer Dizon of Cagayan Valley, who took silver with a time of 15:22.91, and Welmer Jeck Labrador of Western Visayas, who claimed bronze in 15:25.84.

NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

But Cañalita is no stranger to the national spotlight. He was part of the Philippine delegation at the 2024 SEA Youth Athletics Championships in Malaysia, where he won bronze in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

He’s set to compete again in Laoag tomorrow, this time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Despite his strong finish in the 5,000m, the race was anything but easy.

“The last five laps were really tough. The sun was scorching, and my legs were already tired,” Cañalita told PTV in a post-race interview.

His voice cracked with emotion when asked about his inspiration.

Raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents separated and moved to Cebu, Cañalita said their love and sacrifices pushed him to keep going, even through the toughest stretches of the race.

“I want to thank my lolo and lola. They’ve raised me since I was two years old. My parents separated and both live in Cebu, so my grandparents took care of me,” said the Grade 10 student from Tabuan National High School.

Cañalita dreams of joining the Philippine national team full-time. He looks up to Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: