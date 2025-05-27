58% of Filipinos disagree with Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest – Pulse Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Majority of Filipinos disagree with the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte in connection with the extrajudicial killings allegedly committed during his administration’s war on illegal drugs, the latest Pulse Asia survey showed.

Based on the ‘Pulso ng Bayan’ survey by Pulse Asia conducted from May 6 to 9, 58 percent of the 1,200 respondents asserted that Duterte should not have been arrested and tried in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Pulse Asia specified the breakdowns of disagreement with 33 percent strongly disagreeing while 25 percent somewhat disagreeing.

On the other hand, 26 percent of the respondents said that it is just right for Duterte to be arrested and face charges.

Ten percent strongly agreed with the arrest of the former president, while 16 percent somewhat agreed.

The survey likewise showed that 16 percent cannot say whether they agree or disagree with the current situation of Duterte.

Mindanao: 96% disagree

Ninety-six percent of those surveyed in Mindanao disagreed with Duterte’s arrest, and 60 percent in the Visayas,, followed by Balance Luzon (provinces in Luzon outside Metro Manila) at 42 percent, and Metro Manila at 38 percent.

Mindanao is known as the bailiwick of the Dutertes.

In the recent 2025 midterm elections, Duterte was again elected mayor of Davao City, even though he was not able to campaign since he is currently under the custody of the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands.

Metro Manila: 43% agree

Meanwhile, Metro Manila had the highest percentage of respondents who agreed with the arrest of the former President at 43 percent.

The capital region was followed by Balance Luzon (35 percent), Visayas (24 percent) and Mindanao (1 percent).

Last March, Duterte was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and brought to the ICC headquarters to face allegations of crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the war on drugs of his administration.

According to the official government data, the drug war of the Duterte administration claimed at least 6,000 lives.

Human rights watchdogs, however, , estimated the death toll to be between 12,000 and 30,000 from 2016 to 2019, noting that many of these incidents were extrajudicial killings.

