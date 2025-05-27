Mayor Suan to regulate vendors at roro port

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan plans to regulate the number of vendors at the Roro Port in Barangay Poblacion after observing that ambulant vendors have been sprouting like mushrooms in the area.

During the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, May 26, 2025, Suan said they have already profiled the vendors currently situated at the Roro Port.

He said that, at present, they have listed around 42 vendors in the area. They also conducted a dialogue with the vendors, along with the Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO), the Municipal Tourism Office, and other concerned offices.

Suan said they want to control the number of vendors in the area in order to manage the garbage that might be produced.

“Di kay inig ka dugay na sab mapuno na sab ni, puro na sab ni tindahan ang atong Roro. So mao na mintras sayo, atong gi-control,” Suan said.

(If we let time pass, this place will eventually get filled again—it will all be stores at the Roro. That’s why, while it’s still early, we’re implementing controls.)

They will arrange the vendors and establish guidelines indicating where they are allowed to operate or sell.

Suan, however, assured that the municipal government will fully support the vendors by providing portalets in the area and uniforms for them.

“Ato silang gi-require nga naa gyuy basurahan sa kada usa nila tindahan, plus suportahan nato pag-ayo, 100 percent ang atong pagsuporta, ato silang tagaan ug uniform. Kay para limpyo tan-awon ang tanang maninda,” he added.

(We required each vendor to have their own trash bin, and we will support them fully—100 percent. We will provide them with uniforms so that all the vendors will look clean and presentable.)

The municipal government also plans to hold a launch in the area on June 1, 2025, after giving the port a facelift to attract more people or tourists.

