Obey traffic rules: HPG-7 reminds PUV drivers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) is reminding public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers of the need to obey traffic rules to avoid the payment of hefty fines.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, chief of the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7), said that they had been getting reports from netizens, through their Facebook page, especially on violations committed by Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers during the rush hours and despite the presence of traffic enforcers in the vicinity.

“Our enforcers would see some drivers stopping wherever they want. Absolutely no more respect for our enforcers,” Parilla said in an interview on Tuesday.

Violations

Common violations noted are as follows: drivers who smoke while driving; drivers who wear improper attire such as sleeveless shirts, shorts, and slippers; failure to use seatbelts; and overloading.

“Supposedly, these drivers should have worn their uniforms, with shoes too. Another thing: the most prohibited thing is smoking while driving,” Parilla said.

Parilla said that fines “are a bit heavy” and will surely hurt the drivers.

“For example, violating traffic signs is a big offense. There is also overloading and smoking. The fines are heavy.”

According to a post on the official website of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), drivers who disregard traffic signs are fined P1, 000 for the offense.

On the other hand, reckless driving is penalized with fines ranging from P2, 000 to P10, 000 for the first and the subsequent offenses.

Information campaign

On Tuesday morning, HPG-7 personnel were visibly seen along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City to assist traffic enforcers in manning traffic and to remind drivers of the need to observe traffic regulations.

“We urge the drivers to follow [traffic rules] as, after this dissemination, we will follow [up] with an operation of making sure they actually follow,” Parilla said.

Parilla said that compliance with traffic regulations will not only save lives and avoid the payment of penalties. This is also expected to help bring order to the streets as traffic violations are expected to cause disruptions to traffic flow.

“Especially during rush hours, [PUVs] would often stop anywhere they please. They don’t care if they obstruct the traffic,” he said.

