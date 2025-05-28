Daily Gospel, May 28

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 28, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 16, 12-15.

Jesus said to his disciples: “I have much more to tell you, but you cannot bear it now.

But when he comes, the Spirit of truth, he will guide you to all truth. He will not speak on his own, but he will speak what he hears, and will declare to you the things that are coming.

He will glorify me, because he will take from what is mine and declare it to you.

Everything that the Father has is mine; for this reason I told you that he will take from what is mine and declare it to you.”

Source: Dailygospel.org