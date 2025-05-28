Marcos rejects calls for him to quit: Why will I resign?

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday rejected calls for his resignation, saying there is no reason for him to step down amid his efforts to recalibrate his administration.

In a media interview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Marcos said his recent directive for Cabinet secretaries and government heads to submit courtesy resignations is not a sufficient ground for him to also vacate the highest post.

“I will resign? Ba’t ko gagawin ‘yun? At wala sa ugali ko ang tinatakbuhan ang problema (Why would I do that? It’s not in my nature to run away from problems). What good will that do?” Marcos told reporters, before returning home after his participation in the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

READ: Marcos to Cabinet secretaries: Submit courtesy resignations

Marcos said he is focused on addressing the present challenges in the country, stressing that his leadership style is “solution-oriented.”

On May 22, Marcos ordered Cabinet secretaries, heads of agencies with Cabinet rank, other heads of agencies, and presidential advisers and assistants to resign from their respective pose as part of his bid for a government “reset” following the results of the May 12 midterm elections.

Despite Marcos’ order, Malacañang assured the public of unhampered government services during the transition to a “more focused and performance-driven approach.”

READ: Cleaning the House of Marcos

Rigorous performance review

Marcos said the broader government revamp was not for show, adding that there will be a “rigorous” performance review beyond Cabinet level.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to improve government services to address the immediate and day-to-day needs of Filipinos.

“We are looking at the problem deeply,” he said. “I don’t do things for optics. If there is a problem, I like to fix it. So that’s what we are doing. So, expect us to be doing a rigorous performance review, not only at the Cabinet level, but even deeper.”

Marcos has so far retained Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and his economic team — Trade Secretary Maria Cristina Roque, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Economic Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, and Special Assistant to the President for Investments and Economic Affairs Frederick Go.

He transferred Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, after accepting the courtesy resignation of Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

Marcos also designated Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo as the Philippines’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, replacing Antonio Manuel Lagdameo, who expressed his desire to retire from government service.

Veteran diplomat Ma. Theresa Lazaro will take over Manalo’s post beginning July 31.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar was also named as Presidential Adviser for Pasig River Development, with a rank of Secretary.

Acuzar was replaced by engineer Ramon Aliling, a former Housing undersecretary who previously led the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino program and Pasig Bigyan Muli Buhay Project. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP