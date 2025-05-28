Earthquake in Luzon: No major damage, says Office of Civil Defense

By: Priam Nepomuceno - Philippine News Agency May 28,2025 - 07:02 AM

MANILA, Philippines – No major damage has been initially recorded from the magnitude 4.6 earthquake that jolted Quezon province and other areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, on Tuesday afternoon, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

The OCD cited data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) indicating that the quake was caused by a local fault in the Sierra Madre Range and is not connected to the West Valley Fault.

At least 19 aftershocks had been recorded, it added.

“The situation remains under close watch. Authorities continue to urge the public to stay calm and follow official safety guidelines,” the OCD said in a statement.

“Dam operators in Central Luzon continue to monitor Angat, Ipo, Bustos, and Pantabangan dams, which no damages have been reported.”

No damage was also reported in the Caliraya Dam, it added.

In Calabarzon, no damage was reported in General Nakar, Quezon, or neighboring provinces.

“Authorities responded quickly, suspending classes at Our Lady of Fatima University campuses in Valenzuela and Quezon City, and declaring a work suspension in Calamba City,” the OCD said.

It added that public transportation in Metro Manila resumed normal operations after brief suspensions, and several schools, including the Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sta. Mesa and Our Lady of Fatima University branches, reopened.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Operations Center held virtual meetings with regional offices in the NCR, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa to coordinate response efforts. Local disaster councils in Aurora, Quezon, and neighboring areas are conducting damage assessments.

“OCD-Calabarzon continues to monitor the zones and issue safety advisories via social media and IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) materials. As of this report, no significant effects have been reported in Central Luzon and Mimaropa,” the OCD said.

Defense Secretary and NDRRMC chairman Gilberto Teodoro Jr. ordered that communication between central and regional offices be established within 30 minutes of impact.

He emphasized that all agencies must stay alert, follow the “Duck, Cover, and Hold” protocol, and prepare for possible evacuation.

Teodoro also reminded agencies to check the functionality of alarm systems and ensure policies on alarm system redundancy are in place and properly enforced.

Regional DRRMCs and Local DRRMCs are responsible for maintaining alarm system readiness and ensuring the timely dissemination of disaster information. (PNA)

