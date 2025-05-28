Next PNP chief a ‘very senior officer’ – Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. confirmed that he has chosen the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), describing the appointee as a “very senior officer,” though he withheld the name pending an official announcement.

“I would rather not use this forum to announce that. I think I should talk to them first because the official decision has not been made,” Marcos said during a press briefing with the Philippine media delegation to the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia on Tuesday.

“Whoever it is should hear about it first from me, not through the news,” he added.

The President said his marching orders to the incoming chief of the 228,000-strong police force would focus on continuing existing efforts to maintain peace and order.

“The new chief PNP is a very senior officer in the PNP. He knows the situation. And I will actually tell them, carry on what you are doing. Because we have very good statistics concerning crime,” Marcos said.

The President said Metro Manila has seen a 23 percent decrease in crime in the past six months. Nationally, index crimes also declined significantly—from 15,156 between Jan. 1 to May 16 last year, to 11,493 in the same period this year.

“Everything—murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, rape, carnapping—all went down. So, they must be doing something right,” he said.

However, Marcos emphasized that beyond the numbers, increasing police presence in public areas remains a priority to improve public perception of safety.

He cited the recently launched “Cops On the Beat” program, which aims to boost police visibility in communities.

The President also reiterated plans to centralize emergency services to achieve a five-minute response time, especially in urban areas.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil’s tenure as the country’s top cop was extended by four months effective Feb. 7, 2025, his retirement day, to ensure stability during the 2025 midterm elections.

He is set to step down on June 7.

Among those being considered for the post are PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., PNP chief directorial staff Lt. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, National Capital Region Police Office Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III. (PNA)

