Timor Leste: Arnolfo Teves rearrested, son says father ‘kidnapped’

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - Reporter / @T2TupasINQ May 28,2025 - 11:46 AM

Congressman Arnie Teves during a press briefing in Pasig City on January 12, 2023. | INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE [FILE PHOTO]

MANILA, Philippines — On Tuesday evening, expelled former Negros Oriental Third District Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. was arrested at his house in Dili, Timor Leste.

In a social media post, his son Axl Teves confirmed what happened to his father.

“I am making this video to inform everyone that my father, Arnie Teves, has been kidnapped and abused,” the young Teves said.

Arnolfo Teves has been charged for the 2023 murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in what is now known as the Pamplona Massacre.

A video was posted by Axl Teves, son of former Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, on Facebook showing the elder Teves being forcibly removed from his house in Dili, Timor-Leste by immigration officers on Tuesday evening, May 27, 2025.

The former congressman has long been denying the charges. He refused to return to the Philippines, saying he is subject of a political persecution.

A 10-second video was posted by his son on Facebook showing the elder Teves being forcibly removed from his house by immigration officers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that it cannot yet confirm anything as the Timor-Leste government has not yet contacted them.

“We await their action. Until we receive official communication from the Timor-Leste  government, we cannot confirm anything,” DOJ Spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV said.

Clavano also noted that it is not yet clear to them if the arrest was because Teves is an undocumented foreigner, or if it has a connection to his passport cancellation, or because of the Philippine government’s extradition request.

But he said the Philippine government is “ready to arrange the transfer of custody by the most expeditious means once we are clarified on this issue.”/apl

