Timor Leste: Arnolfo Teves rearrested, son says father ‘kidnapped’

MANILA, Philippines — On Tuesday evening, expelled former Negros Oriental Third District Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. was arrested at his house in Dili, Timor Leste.

In a social media post, his son Axl Teves confirmed what happened to his father.

“I am making this video to inform everyone that my father, Arnie Teves, has been kidnapped and abused,” the young Teves said.

READ: Degamo widow slams ‘peculiar’ Timor ruling over Teves extradition

Arnolfo Teves has been charged for the 2023 murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in what is now known as the Pamplona Massacre.

The former congressman has long been denying the charges. He refused to return to the Philippines, saying he is subject of a political persecution.

A 10-second video was posted by his son on Facebook showing the elder Teves being forcibly removed from his house by immigration officers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that it cannot yet confirm anything as the Timor-Leste government has not yet contacted them.

“We await their action. Until we receive official communication from the Timor-Leste government, we cannot confirm anything,” DOJ Spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV said.

READ: Blocking Teves’ extradition will ‘greatly impact’ his case – Palace

Clavano also noted that it is not yet clear to them if the arrest was because Teves is an undocumented foreigner, or if it has a connection to his passport cancellation, or because of the Philippine government’s extradition request.

But he said the Philippine government is “ready to arrange the transfer of custody by the most expeditious means once we are clarified on this issue.”/apl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP