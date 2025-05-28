SiloyIsWatching: Trash along SRP, netizens enraged

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu boasts its majestic bridge linking Cebu City and Cordova—the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

From various parts of Cebu City, you can spot this long and elegant bridge and marvel at how it has added yet another gem to the Queen City of the South. This engineering jewel that spans the width of the Mactan Channel is especially awesome at night that a lot of visitors and promenaders watch its grandeur from the best spot to watch it – the Cebu South Road Properties (SRP).

But a portion of the SRP shoreline, the part where promenaders and joggers gather, caught the attention of CDN Digital. Sadly, it wasn’t because of the view.

What we found was a painful sight of garbage left behind irresponsible individuals. they may be first time or frequent visitors. The trash along SRP provides a grim reminder of how man’s folly can ruin nature’s beauty.

This stretch of shoreline is perfect for picnics, jogging, and simply hanging out with friends and family.

But unfortunately, it has become a convenient dumping ground to some, with rubbish scattered across the area and can also potentially reach the waters.

In CDN Digital’s #SiloyIsWatching, we highlighted this particular spot along SRP.

While the area truly offers a scenic view of the sea and the CCLEX, the piles of trash are hard to ignore. They spoil what could be a peaceful and a perfect spot to spend time alone or with your families or even loved ones.

Here are some of the comments from our Siloys regarding this eyesore along SRP:

Louqas C. Mamonta: “Way diciplina”

Mygill Saavedra Rago: “Dili sa na pa sudlan kung way disiplina manga taw.. Close sa na diha grabi”

Avie Branzuela Bracero: “Basurahan pa gihimo pajud ihi-anan. Sus kaluoy jdu anang areaha. Sayang jud ang view. Last time nag tambay2x unta mi chillax lang bonding2x sa pamilya pero ka way mga puanguds mangihi bisag kita naay tawo anha jud mangihi sa atubangan. Di pa lang lain i post jud nako tong mga video namo sa mga gapataka lag pangihi nga nanga yanggak diha”

Gett Aquino Barcenas: “Install CCTV and implement a strict legal punishment.”

Luther Fabian: “Nndut unta tambayan pro kn Mao man galing n wala displina maabut jud ang tym na e bawal na tambay…”

Home Sweet: “Dapat naay tig bantay para mahibaw-an kung kinsa mga tawo magpataka labay ug basura unya naay sab penalty dako like 2k para mo tagam ni cla.”

Romel Comission: “basin kulang pod cguro og mga BASURAHAN og mga tawo pod walay mga DISIPLINA aww mao nay resulta…”

We hope the authorities take steps to address the trash along SRP, an issue that nags to the core. But more importantly, may we, as citizens, do our part by being responsible with our trash—because protecting and preserving the beauty of our environment starts with us.

