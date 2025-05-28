A beautiful chance encounter with the ‘Ormocana Butterfly’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What started as a chill hike turned into an unforgettable nature moment when hiker Patrick James Cruz and his companions crossed paths with the rare and stunning “Ormocana Butterfly” during their trek to Lake Danao in Ormoc City.

It was a surprising and rare sighting of the Lexias satrapes ormocana —a butterfly that is as elegant as it is elusive.

This species is endemic to Ormoc, meaning it can only be found in this specific part of the Philippines. Its vibrant wings and graceful movements stood out amid the lush greenery of Lake Danao, making the encounter even more magical.

READ:

Cebu’s siloys no longer endangered

Ormoc agri office checking crown-of-thorn starfish in city’s waters

In Ecuadoran Amazon, butterflies provide a gauge of climate change

Cruz took to social media to share the special moment, expressing admiration for the butterfly’s beauty and uniqueness. “This type of butterfly is endemic in Ormoc,” he noted, highlighting the importance of such discoveries in raising awareness about local biodiversity.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Cruz emphasized the importance of responsible outdoor behavior, particularly the “Leave No Trace” principle.

He urged fellow nature lovers to be mindful of their impact on the environment, pointing out that even small items left behind, like plastic wrappers, bottle caps, or other wastes—can pose serious threats to delicate species like the Ormocana Butterfly.

Endemic species like the Ormocana Butterfly are more than just beautiful creatures—they are indicators of a healthy and thriving ecosystem.

Their existence is a reminder of how rich and diverse our natural world is, especially in places like Ormoc, which remains a haven for various species of flora and fauna.

As development and climate change continue to threaten natural habitats, this chance encounter underscores the need to protect and preserve the unique biodiversity we’re fortunate to have.

It’s a call to action for travelers, locals, and environmental advocates alike to remain mindful and proactive in conservation efforts.