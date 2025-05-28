Cebuano netizens share frustrations with reckless PUV drivers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Who hasn’t had a “near-death” experience when riding a jeepney through Cebu City—especially at night?

According to a recent report by CDN Digital, the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) is urging public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to follow traffic laws. This comes after a spike in online complaints from Cebuanos about reckless PUV drivers during rush hours.

In response, CDN Digital asked its Siloys: What are the most frequent traffic violations committed by PUV drivers, based on your observations?

Some of the complaints from our Ka-Siloys included overspeeding, overloading, and stopping in areas not designated for loading or unloading.

“Stopping anywhere. Takes two to tango so apil ang pasahero ani,” one comment reads.

Others went beyond traffic behavior, pointing out concerns about hygiene among drivers and conductors.

“Disregard of Traffic Signs, Smoking, Overloading, Overspeeding. Driver og Konduktor nga di maligo,” another commenter added.

In the same CDN Digital report, HPG-7 also listed common violations such as smoking while driving, wearing improper attire like sleeveless shirts, shorts, and slippers, failure to wear seatbelts, and overloading—echoing many of the issues raised by Ka-Siloys in the Facebook comment section.

Creating safer roads takes more than just good driving

These recurring violations don’t just frustrate commuters—they put lives at risk. From reckless PUV drivers to overloading to poor hygiene and improper attire, the issues raised by Ka-Siloys reflect a deeper problem with accountability and discipline on Cebu’s roads.

While HPG-7 continues to call for stricter enforcement and greater compliance from drivers, it’s clear that road safety is a shared responsibility. As one Siloy pointed out, “Takes two to tango.” Passengers must also be aware of their role—whether that’s refusing to board overloaded vehicles, speaking up when rules are broken, or simply practicing patience and courtesy.

At the end of the day, creating safer streets in Cebu requires a culture shift—not just from behind the wheel, but from everyone who uses the road.