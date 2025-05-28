The Reef Island Resort Mactan wins “Top Engaged Hotel 2025” from Trip.com Group, also named among Cebu’s top scenic and premium hotels

Mactan, Cebu – May 26, 2025 — The Reef Island Resort Mactan proudly announces its recent recognition as “Top Engaged Hotel 2025” by Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider. This award recognizes the resort’s outstanding commitment to guest engagement, responsiveness, and digital hospitality on one of the world’s most influential booking platforms.

This milestone is the latest in a series of achievements for the property. The Reef Island Resort was also recently ranked as the #2 Most Scenic Hotel in Cebu and the #4 Premium Hotel in Cebu, solidifying its reputation as one of the region’s most desirable beachfront destinations.

“We are thrilled to be recognized not only for our stunning location and premium offerings, but also on how we connect with our guests at every stage of their journey,” said Gerra Lizares, Resort Manager of The Reef Island Resort Mactan. “The Top Engaged Hotel award reflects our belief that true hospitality is rooted in responsiveness, personalization, and consistency.”

This award highlights the resort’s strength in combining elevated design, warm service, and smart digital interaction—putting The Reef on the map not just as a beautiful place to stay, but as one of the most trusted and talked-about hotels in Cebu.