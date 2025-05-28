P331-M Grand Lotto jackpot claimed by Mandaluyong bettor

MANILA, Philippines – A lotto bettor from Mandaluyong City has already claimed his prize after winning the May 17 Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot worth P331,359,271.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning combination — 30-29-42-28-02-43 — was generated through the Lucky Pick system, where the machine randomly selects the numbers.

The lucky bettor, who has been placing bets on lotto games for the past 10 years, shared that winning the jackpot almost felt like a dream.

READ: P22.4M Super Lotto jackpot: Davaoeño gikubra na ang katunga niini

“Nawawalan na nga ako ng pag-asa. Inisip ko may nananalo ba talaga sa Lotto? Nasagot na ang tanong ko, at malaking pagbabago ang maibibigay nito sa buhay ko (I was already losing hope. I was thinking: does anybody really win in lotto? My question has been answered and this will bring great changes in my life),” he said.

Despite the life-changing amount, the new multi-millionaire remains grounded and compassionate, sharing that he wishes to donate to an animal shelter to house stray cats and dogs that have no place to stay.

Meanwhile, PCSO General Manager Mel Robles congratulated the winner.

READ: Jackpots for 3 lotto games still up for grabs — PCSO

“This is not just a story of luck, but of perseverance and compassion. It reminds us of the real-life impact of every game and every player who supports our programs,” he said.

As part of PCSO’s ongoing commitment to responsible gaming, players are reminded to play within their means — and to remember that there is charity for each bet.

To avoid forfeiture of winnings, winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize as specified in Republic Act 1169, otherwise known as the PCSO Charter.

The PCSO reminded the public that all Lotto jackpot prizes must be claimed at its main office along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City, subject to a 20-percent tax.

To claim the prize, the winner must write his/her name on and sign the back of the winning ticket, and present two government-issued IDs.

The public is encouraged to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenues goes to charity programs. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP