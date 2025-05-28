Iloilo logs 1 mpox case; 4 suspected cases under observation

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Iloilo City has recorded one confirmed case of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) while four other suspected cases are currently under observation.

Joy Fantilaga-Gorzal, spokesperson of Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, said on Wednesday that according to the information relayed by the Iloilo City Health Office, the five patients are receiving appropriate medical attention.

Meanwhile, the local government said that contact tracing is underway to determine possible close contacts or interactions.

“At present, health authorities report no evidence of widespread community transmission. Nonetheless, the city government continues to implement proactive public health measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all Illongos,” Gorzal said in a Facebook post.

MPOX Virus

The local government also assured its constituents that the city health office “is on top of the situation” as it coordinates with the national health agencies and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for laboratory tests, case monitoring, and diagnostics.

“The mayor also calls on the public to stay calm, follow health advisories, and cooperate with ongoing efforts,” the statement added.

No other details such as the type of mpox were made available as of this posting.

According to the World Health Organization, there are two types of mpox virus: Clade I which causes more severe illness and deaths; and Clade II, which caused a global outbreak in 2022 and is associated with less severe infections.

The Department of Health and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier noted that symptoms of mpox may include the following:

Fever

Skin rash

Swollen lymph nodes

Sore throat

Muscle aches and back pain

Headache

Fatigue

