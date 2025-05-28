Alex Eala sees ‘new era’ for PH sports after French Open win

Alex Eala on Tuesday achieved a first Grand Slam match win for a Filipino woman, saying she hoped her doubles success at the French Open was part of “a new era for sport” in her country.

She teamed up with Mexico’s Renata Zarazua to defeat Britain’s Emily Appleton and Spain’s Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers 7-5, 6-4 and book a place in the second round.

The win came two days after the 20-year-old, the first woman from her country to compete in a Grand Slam, was eliminated in the first round of the singles by Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-0, 2-6, 6-3.

“It’s so heartwarming,” Eala told AFP of her Grand Slam match win. “Of course, it’s always good to come back and compete well after a singles loss, especially after a tight one.”

“I’m feeling good, it’s my debut in Grand Slam doubles so I’m feeling happy to be playing with Renata and to have my first Slam win.

“Of course, it was a difficult (singles) loss but in the end I think there’s things to take away and I try to do better in the doubles.”

The support from home has been “positive,” she said. “They’re happy to see a Filipino competing in the main draw in Paris.”

Eala is part of a new generation of Filipino sports stars. She has trained since the age of 13 at Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, Spain.

She lifted the 2022 US Open girls’ singles trophy and reached the semi-finals at Miami in March when, ranked 140th in the world, she beat three Grand Slam winners in Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and world number two Iga Swiatek.

“I think we’re entering a new era for Filipino sport,” the 73rd-ranked player said, pointing to the success of gymnast Carlos Yulo, who took two gold medals at the Paris Olympics last year.

“Filipinos are very talented and very hard workers. There’s a support, a community, because it’s not often you (have) seen Filipino athletes excel on the international stage, so every time someone does good we’re very happy for them.”

