EXPLAINER: Cebu’s controversial P1.2 billion supplemental budget

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The election heat has already died down but all eyes remained glued at the Cebu Capitol.

A week after the May 12 polls, outgoing Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia requested for an additional budget of P1.2 billion, a move that sparked controversy.

On May 21, the Provincial Board (PB) held a special session supposedly for the deliberation of the proposed supplemental budget but fell through when it failed to reach a quorum.

It was sent back to Garcia’s office for further review on May 23 but not without some heated discussions and an intense session among legislators.

It even reached to a point that members of the PB engaged in a heated debate that lasted more than an hour during their regular session last May 26.

As of this report, the proposed supplemented budget remained as a draft.

It has yet to be formally reintroduced and added in the legislation’s calendar, contrary to rumors circulating on social media that it got approved.

But why and how did the P1.2 billion supplemental budget became controversial? This explainer breaks down what the budget is about, why it’s under fire, and what it could mean for the governance in Cebu.

Supplemental budget background

Garcia wanted an additional P1,226,620,213.08 for this year’s budget to fund the Office of the Vice Governor and board members in the next six months, due to ‘depleting resources.’

Should it be approved, it would have served as the first supplemental budget for the provincial government.

Board member Celestino ‘Tining’ Martinez III, in a privilege speech last May 26, clarified that the allocation would also cover other maintenance and operational expenses, not just the Office of the Vice Governor, like capital outlay and allowances for all members of the Board.

‘Special session’

Since it was certified as urgent, the PB held a special session on May 21. Special sessions are also official meetings but held outside of the regular sessions that are conducted every Monday.

Outgoing Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III sat as the presiding officer.

But with only five out of 28 legislators in attendance, excluding Davide, the session failed to reach a quorum. Before making any official discussions and decisions in a council, the majority of the members should be present.

In the case of Cebu province, the PB needed the attendance of at least 10 members.

Those present last May 21 were Red Duterte (5th District), Mike Villamor (5th District), Kerrie Shimura (4th District), Glenn Anthony Soco (6th District), Victoria Corominas-Toribio (3rd District).

At that time, most of the Board members had taken either personal and official leaves after a ‘tiring and fulfilling election period.’

Opposition

Local groups and supporters of incoming Governor-elect Pamela Baricuatro expressed concerns about the proposed supplemental budget, adding that it may be a midnight deal.

Some even went as far as accusing that the allocation would render the new administration ineffective as it would leave the latter with little budget to work with.

During May 26’s regular session, Martinez dismissed these claims by defending the proposal. It would help both outgoing and incoming governments, he said.

But the tense discussions witnessed last May 26 stemmed from statements of outgoing Board Member Jiembo Borgonia (3rd District).

Shortly after the special session, Borgonia publicly opposed Garcia’s request, and questioned the intention of the supplemental budget.

Borgonia initially sought reelection until he withdrew his candidacy just a few days before the May 12 polls.

Aside from Borgonia, concerned citizens and Baricuatro’s supporters held a brief protest rally outside of the Capitol’s Legislative Building last May 26, urging to scrap the proposal.

Tensed session

When majority of the Provincial Board members returned to meet on May 26, discussions about the P1.2 billion Supplemental Budget remained as the hot topic.

It began with a privilege speech from Martinez who defended the legislative body amid controversies and attacks from the public about the proposed additional budget.

At the same time, he criticized Borgonia’s move in calling out the supplemental budget, describing it as “uncalled for, utterly reckless and malicious.”

A lengthy debate ensued after the speech, where Soco and Corominas-Toribio whom both backed Martinez and also took a swipe at Borgonia.

Tensions peaked when Borgonia filed a resolution to formally express his opposition for the P1.2 billion Supplemental Budget. He eventually withdrew it since the proposal was not included in the session’s agenda.

Assurance

Amidst all the controversy, the PB members gave the assurance for a smooth transition between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

They also emphasized that the proposed P1.2 billion additional budget would undergo the proper process and like any bills, it is still subject to review, amendments, and proper legislative deliberation.

