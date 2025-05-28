Bercede: Hiring of 11k Mandaue City employees within PS limit

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The hiring of 11, 000 employees by the Mandaue City Government was well within the city’s personnel services (PS) limitation, Mayor Glenn Bercede said.

Bercede said that for this year alone, the city allocated P938 million for the payment of salaries which is only 20. 87 percent of the 2025 budget of P4.5 billion.

He said that the Local Government Code of 1991 allows Mandaue City to allocate 45 percent of its annual budget for salaries.

Bercede issued the clarification after mayor-elect Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano announced his plan to reduce the ‘excessive’ number of city government employees.

However, Bercede said that it remains a prerogative of the incoming mayor to reduce to the city’s manpower. He said that the same is expected when their is a shift of power in a local government.

“Sila naman mag manage sa siyudad, pwede ra gyud nila kuhaan. Pwede ra man na. Kung kato kang Mayor Jonas kung natan-aw nila nga daghan kaayo pero nakatabang man sa ako’ng opinyon. Ang Purok dili lang man sa Mandaue, effective man,”

(They will now be in-charge of managing the city, they can always reduce [the number of employees]. If they think that those who were hired by Mayor Jonas were in excess, but for me, I think they also had their contributions [to the city]. The Purok [system] is not only here in Mandaue, and its effective.)

Savings

Lawyer Sally Malig-on, the head of Ouano’s transition team and the incoming City Administrator, said in an earlier interview that reducing the city’s workforce would translate to savings that the mayor-elect could realign to social services and the improvement of the Mandaue City Hospital.

Malig-on said they are expecting savings of at least P150 million if they reduce the number of Job Order personnel and those working under the Purok Development Office (PDO), which he said were used as “political machineries” by the outgoing administration in the May 12 elections.

Bercede defended the hiring of personnel under the PDO, that was created under the leadership of dismissed mayor Jonas Cortes.

“The Purok Development Office has been functioning and assisting in data gathering and community management,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP