Palarong Pambansa 2025: Central Visayas clings to fifth spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas is locked in a tight battle for a top-five finish after three days of the Palarong Pambansa 2025 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

The third day of the school-based multi-sport event also saw National Capital Region (NCR) cruising to a dominant lead.

Central Visayas, which finished fifth overall in last year’s edition hosted by Cebu City, is holding a slight edge with 8 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals. Davao Region (Region 11) trails closely at sixth with an 8-9-10 tally, while Caraga (Region 13) sits at seventh with an 8-6-13 haul based on the latest official tally.

READ:

Meanwhile, defending overall champion NCR is once again running away from the rest of the field after amassing a staggering 52 golds, 26 silvers, and 16 bronzes. Calabarzon (Region IV-A) is a distant second with a 24-35-19 record, followed by Western Visayas (Region VI) at third with a 16-19-16 count. Northern Mindanao (Region X) occupies fourth with 16 golds, 13 silvers, and 21 bronzes.

Central Visayas has yet to reach the medal rounds in some of its strongest events, including dancesport, arnis, and gymnastics, all of which are ongoing as of this writing.

Leading Central Visayas’ gold rush is Dumaguete City’s Naina Dominique Tagle, last year’s most bemedaled archer. Tagle, a standout from Silliman University who bagged four golds in Cebu City last year, already has two gold medals under her belt in the 50-meter and 30-meter events.

Boholano runner Jhul Ian Canalita also added to Central Visayas’ gold count. After topping the 5,000-meter secondary boys event, he claimed his second title by dominating the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Wednesday at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Stadium.

Two more gold medals came from gymnastics and swimming.

Stacey Eunice Mag-Aso of Labangon Elementary School gave Cebu City its first gold of the entire Palarong Pambansa by winning the women’s artistic gymnastics (WAG) individual all-around.

In the pool, Kacie Gabrielle Tionko of Silliman University topped the secondary girls’ 400-meter freestyle.

In the ball games, the secondary boys volleyball team of Central Visayas, composed mostly of USPF Baby Panthers, improved to 2-0 after beating the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), 25-19, 25-23.

The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves also bagged their second straight win in football, defeating powerhouse Western Visayas, 3-1.

However, their elementary counterparts, last year’s champions, continued to struggle, settling for a second consecutive draw after a goalless match against host region Northern Luzon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP