Palarong Pambansa 2025: 2 golds, 2 records for Bohol’s Cañalita

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano runner Jhul Ian Cañalita has cemented his status as one of this year’s standout athletes in the Palarong Pambansa after bagging his second gold medal and breaking yet another meet record.

The 16-year-old from Central Visayas followed up his gold-winning performance in the 5,000-meter run on Tuesday with a dominant showing in the secondary boys’ 3,000-meter steeplechase on Wednesday, May 28, setting a new Palaro record in the process.

Cañalita crossed the finish line in 9 minutes and 23.89 seconds, erasing the previous record of 9:35.02 set by fellow Central Visayas runner Jerry Vasquez in 2019.

Jerico Cadag of Calabarzon took silver with a time of 9:33.30, while Elmer Dizon of Cagayan Valley claimed bronze at 9:38.19.

BACK-TO-BACK GOLDS

Cañalita’s back-to-back golds—and the two meet records that came with these—put him in strong contention for the “Most Outstanding Athlete” award, an honor previously given to Asia Paraase, who also won two golds for Central Visayas in last year’s edition.

But what sets Cañalita apart is that both of his gold-medal runs set new Palaro benchmarks, underscoring the level of his performance.

In an interview with DepEd Region 7, Cañalita thanked his coaches, Jojo Orcullo and Jonas Acierda, for guiding him throughout his journey.

“Nagpasalamat ko nila Coach Jonas Acierda ug Coach Jojo Orcullo sa ilang guidance ug pagsalig, ug sa akong eskwelahan, Tabuan National High School,” said Cañalita.

(I am grateful to my Coach Jonas Acierda and Coach Jojo Orcullo for their guidance and trust, and to my school, Tabunan National High School.)

CONTINUE TO TRAIN

For aspiring runners, he had a simple but powerful message for them.

“Padayon sa pangandoy. Mutoo sa coach, sundon ang training. Disiplina ug pagpabiling mapainubsanon para daghang blessings ang muabot,” he said.

(Continue to pursue your dreams. Listen to your coach and continue to train. Be disciplined and down-to-earth so that blessings will continue to come.)

