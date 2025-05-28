100 deserving students awarded Mandaue City Scholarship

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 100 poor yet deserving students now have the opportunity to earn a college degree as the newest beneficiaries of Mandaue City’s scholarship program.

They were officially awarded their scholarships during a presentation ceremony held on Wednesday morning, May 28.

Now on its fourth batch, the program aims to support financially challenged yet academically qualified Mandauehanons in pursuing higher education.

More than 500 students applied this year, but only 100 were selected based on criteria including household income, grade point average, and performance during interviews. The selection also took into account the city’s allocated scholarship budget of P3.5 million.

The number of new beneficiaries is higher than in the previous batch, as the city aims to increase the number of scholars in succeeding batches.

Each beneficiary will receive P17,500 per semester, or P35,000 per year, to reimburse school-related expenses. Scholars may enroll in any four-year course at the college or university of their choice.

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education, said the scholarship is a significant help for students striving to reach their goals.

“This is a great help for students who are eager to achieve their dreams,” he said.

Among the new scholars is 18-year-old Shella Mae Bula, who plans to take up Tourism Management at Cebu Technological University.

“This scholarship will really be a big help for me and my family, especially since my older sibling is also still in college and entering third year,” Bula said.

Sanchez also clarified that scholars are not restricted from applying for additional financial aid.

“They are free to apply for other scholarship programs. If it helps the student, we fully support it,” he said.

Despite the change in administration, the scholarship program is expected to continue, as it is already backed by an ordinance.

“It’s already an ordinance. I also believe Mayor Jonkie will definitely continue it because it’s for the benefit of the Mandauehanons. Even Cong. Lolypop had a scholarship—how much more now that Jonkie is the mayor?” said Councilor Bercede.

