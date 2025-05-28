Comelec disqualifies Porac, Pampanga mayor linked to Pogo

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division on Wednesday ruled to disqualify Porac, Pampanga Mayor-elect Jaime “Jing” Capil and declared the votes cast for him last May 12 as stray.

In the May 28 resolution, the three-person division presided over by Rey Bulay also ordered the Municipal Board of Canvassers of Porac to reconvene, correct the certificate of canvass, and proclaim the “candidate with the highest number of valid votes.”

In this case, it is Capil’s closest rival, former Provincial Board Member Mike Tapang. He had petitioned the Comelec to disqualify Capil on the basis of a permanent disqualification order by the Office of the Ombudsman last February in a case filed by the Department of Justice and the police.

The Ombudsman found Capil guilty of gross neglect of duty in connection with the illegal operations of the Philippines offshore gaming operator Lucky South 99, which was accused of money scams, torture, prostitution and human trafficking.

A regional trial court judge in early May issued an arrest warrant for qualified human trafficking against 52 people, including former presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

The second division also ordered the Comelec’s law department to conduct a preliminary investigation.

Capil said he would exhaust all legal means to assert the decision of the majority to elect him to a fresh term.

