Filipinas return to Rizal Memorial Stadium to host Taiwan in international friendly match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team is back on home soil for the first time in nearly three years.

Fans will finally get to see the Filipinas in action again when they take on Taiwan in an international friendly on June 3 at the newly renovated Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

This match marks the Filipinas’ first international home game since their historic 3-0 win over Thailand in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship—a victory that sparked a new era for women’s football in the country.

While it’s a friendly, anticipation is high. Supporters are eager to see both familiar standouts and exciting new additions to the squad.

Leading the team is star striker Sarina Bolden, alongside key veterans Olivia McDaniel, Sara Eggesvik, Jessica Cowart, Kiara Fontanilla, Hali Long, Chandler McDaniel, Malea Cesar, and Inna Palacios.

Joining them are newcomers Julianna Barker, Megan Murray, and Ava Villapando, as well as returning players Angela Beard, Jane DeFazio, Katana Norman, Lauren Villasin, Kaya Hawkinson, Isabella Pasion, Ivymae Perez, Camille Sahirul, Jaclyn Sawicki, Alessandra Carpio, Paige McSwigan, and Chayse Ying.

Mark Torcaso remains at the helm as head coach, with Andrew Durante serving as assistant.

