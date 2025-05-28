El Clasico lineup revealed for June 1 rivalry match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Excitement is building as the official rosters have been revealed for the much-anticipated “El Clasico” football exhibition match between longtime rivals Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles. The match will take place on June 1 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

Inspired by Spain’s famed “El Clásico,” this inaugural Cebu edition aims to rekindle one of the city’s most iconic high school football rivalries—this time on a grander stage.

Based on rosters provided by both camps, Cebuano football fans can look forward to seeing both current and former stars from DBTC and SHS-AdC suit up for the showdown.

‘El Clasico’ lineup

DBTC’s lineup will be anchored by its professional standouts: Kaj Amirul, JK Ceniza, and E.R. Orale—all of whom are currently playing for the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants. They’ll be joined by Kenry Balobo of Maharlika Manila FC and John Clyde Vitualla of Loyola Meralco Sparks FC.

The Greywolves will also field a strong group of college players, including multiple standouts from the UAAP, NCAA, and CESAFI. University of Santo Tomas (UST) will be represented by CJ Songalia, Carsten Pumareja, Edgar Paredes III, Domeq Ledesma, Joros Tabar, and Churchill Jubac.

From the NCAA, DBTC has Josh Asignar, Moimoi Ybanez, and Charles Unabia of St. Benilde, along with Shuay Mapula of San Beda. USC’s Andres Custado, Simon Del Campo, Miko Murillo, and Christian Agot round out the collegiate squad.

Adding to the stakes, the match will award a rivalry trophy to the winning school, which will hold onto it until the next installment—laying the foundation for a new annual tradition in Cebu football.

Exhibition

Unlike a standard 90-minute game, this exhibition will feature a 120-minute format divided into three halves, with flying substitutions allowed. This setup ensures that every player on the roster gets a chance to play.

SHS-AdC’s roster is equally loaded with talent.

Leading the charge are current CFC Gentle Giants players Leo Maquiling and Jack Zambrano, along with Kintaro Miyagi of Manila Digger FC and Jacob Almendras, who is currently representing Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa in Laoag City. USC’s Basti Badayos also joins the squad.

The Magis Eagles’ lineup is further bolstered by notable alumni, including Franz Jun Mikhail Salimbot, Piolo Espinosa, JM and Miguel Kwan, Zidane Canete, Bertram Musni, and James and John Rufin—names who have all played key roles in past battles against DBTC.

