Ginjiro Shigeoka’s boxing career likely over after brain surgery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former IBF world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka’s boxing career is likely over after he underwent emergency brain surgery in Osaka, Japan, on Wednesday, May 28.

The 25-year-old Japanese boxer suffered an acute subdural hematoma following his 12-round war with Filipino Pedro Taduran, who edged him out via split decision to retain the IBF world title. Shigeoka was rushed to the hospital after being diagnosed with a blood clot between his brain and skull—an injury sustained during the fight. He underwent a life-saving craniotomy shortly after.

Although the official result was a split decision, many observers believed Taduran clearly dominated the fight. Shigeoka showed heart and resilience but was visibly outgunned throughout the bout.

In a harrowing scene after the decision was announced, Shigeoka appeared groggy and sat down in his corner. Moments later, he collapsed and had to be carried out of the ring on a stretcher, sparking concern from fans, fellow fighters, and officials.

This is not the first time Shigeoka has sustained serious injuries in the ring against Taduran. In their first encounter, he suffered a fractured orbital bone that also required surgery.

This latest injury, however, may mark the end of his promising career. According to the Japanese Boxing Commission’s safety regulations, any boxer who undergoes brain surgery is automatically disqualified from returning to professional competition.

Shigeoka was undefeated in 11 bouts before suffering back-to-back losses to Taduran—first last year, then again this month. Both fights were for the IBF world minimumweight crown.

Meanwhile, Taduran and his team returned to the Philippines last Monday following the bout in Japan.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP