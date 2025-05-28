Ex-lawmaker Teves to be deported by Timor Leste

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. will be deported back to the country from Timor Leste to face the murder cases lodged against him.

This was announced by the government of Timor Leste on Wednesday.

The Timor Leste government made the statement after Teves was arrested by Timorese immigration authorities on Tuesday evening at his house in the capital city of Dili.

READ: Arnolfo Teves rearrested in Timor Leste; son cries ‘kidnap’

According to the Timor-Leste government, it considers Teves’ presence within their jurisdiction a threat to national security and interests, particularly, in its bilateral relations with the Philippines.

“The Government hereby informs that Arnolfo Teves Jr. will be deported from Timor-Leste by administrative decision of the Ministry of the Interior, as he is in the country without a valid visa, lacking legal authorization to remain, and holding a passport that the Government of the Philippines has cancelled,” the Timorese government said.

“The decision, which takes effect immediately, is based on national legislation regarding migration and asylum and is grounded in the risks that this citizen’s continued presence poses to public order and national security,” it added.

READ: DOJ asks DFA: Probe Roque’s many passports

Apart from deporting Teves, the Timor-Leste government also announced that in accordance with its Migration and Asylum Law, the expelled lawmaker will be prohibited from entering their territory for a period of 10 years.

“The Government reaffirms its commitment to the principles of the rule of law, respect for international norms concerning cooperation between states, and the safeguarding of security and stability not only within the national territory but also in the Southeast Asia region, in coordination with the collective efforts of Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Member States,” the Timorese government said.

READ: 9 foreigners nabbed in Cebu: BI set to file deportation cases

Although the Timorese government has announced its intention to deport Teves, it has not specified the exact date of his deportation.

Teves is currently facing multiple counts of murder and frustrated murder. He was tagged as the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of then Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo—also known as the Pamplona Massacre—in 2023. /cb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP