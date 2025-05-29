Daily Gospel, May 29

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 29, 2025, which is the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 24, 46-53.

And he said to them, “Thus it is written that the Messiah would suffer and rise from the dead on the third day and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins, would be preached in his name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.”

And (behold) I am sending the promise of my Father upon you; but stay in the city until you are clothed with power from on high.”

Then he led them (out) as far as Bethany, raised his hands, and blessed them.

As he blessed them he parted from them and was taken up to heaven.

They did him homage and then returned to Jerusalem with great joy, and they were continually in the temple praising God.

Source: Dailygospel.org