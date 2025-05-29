Teves’ transfer following arrest in Timor Leste: DOJ ready for it

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday said the Philippine government is prepared to bring home former Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to face the charges following reports of his arrest by Timor-Leste immigration officials.

“We reiterate that the Philippines has been prepared to bring Mr. Teves home to face the charges against him since the time our request for his extradition was first granted,” the DOJ said in a statement.

“While we welcome the recent pronouncements from Timor-Leste indicating a renewed position that Mr. Teves should not remain in their territory, we await their action — whether he would simply be deported for being an undocumented foreigner or extradited forthwith pursuant to our pending application,” it added.

According to reports, Teves was taken by immigration police from his residence in Dili Tuesday evening and has since been detained in the compound of the Ministry of the Interior.

The DOJ said the Philippine government has not been furnished with any legal or official document on the matter.

“Nonetheless, we are ready to arrange the transfer of custody by the most expeditious means once we are clarified on this issue,” it said.

“We remain ready and committed to bring Mr. Teves to justice in accordance with the rule of law and the principles of international cooperation. We continue to work closely with the appropriate authorities in Timor-Leste and stand by to act the moment a formal process is initiated.”

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental congresswoman-elect Janice Degamo, the widow of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, said Teves’ arrest is “a significant step toward justice.”

“Let this serve as a reminder that no one is above the law. The arrest of Arnie Teves reaffirms the strength of international cooperation and our collective pursuit of justice,” she said in a separate statement.

“We now look forward to the proper legal proceedings that will bring lasting peace to our province and long overdue justice for my beloved Roel and the hundreds of others who suffered at the hands of the Teves Terrorist Group.”

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said the PNP is ready to assist the DOJ and secure Teves once he is sent back to the country.

“Meron naman po kaming security escort dito. Sabi ko nga, let us prepare ang custodial facility natin in case na kailangan po ng DOJ (We have security escorts here. As I said, let us prepare the custodial facility in case the DOJ needs it),” Marbil told reporters in a chance interview at Camp Crame.

He clarified, however, that the PNP has yet to receive any formal request for assistance from the DOJ.

As of now, he said there is still no directive on whether Teves would be placed under the PNP’s custody. (With a report from Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)

