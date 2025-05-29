Shy, not scary: Meet Cebu’s harmless blacktip sharks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sharks are best known for their fierce looks, big bodies, and swift movements.

When we hear the word “shark,” it often comes with a hint of fear.

This is because one of the most well-known predators on Earth belongs to the shark species called the “Great White Shark.”

But in this read, let CDN Digital take that fear away as we get to know one of the many harmless species of sharks—the blacktip shark.

Cebuano open water swimmer and now a veterinarian, Cleevan Alegres, shared on his Facebook account his encounter with some juvenile blacktip sharks in the southern part of Cebu, specifically in Sumilon Island.

“These shark species are not aggressive. Despite their fierce look, they are surprisingly shy and usually swim away when approached,” his caption reads.

Cleevan, who is currently focusing on small animal medicine, shared that this type of shark is usually found in shallow waters.

“Ang juvenile black tips, sa shallow waters. Naay daghan sa Santander kato pa’g survey namo. Inig mature nila, mu-naog sila sa lawom usually for breeding purposes. Once mabuntis na, mubalik napud ang females to lay sa shallow,” he said.

(The juvenile blacktip sharks stay in shallow waters. There are many in Santander, as we saw during our survey. When they mature, they go to deeper waters, usually to breed. Once the females get pregnant, they return to the shallows to give birth.)

He also added that the conservation status of this species is marked as “near threatened,” meaning they give birth to live pups, and once born, the young begin living independently.

So the next time you hear the word “shark,” remember—it’s not always about fear. Some, like the blacktip sharks of Cebu, are just shy swimmers making their way through the ocean, doing their part in keeping the marine ecosystem balanced. /clorenciana