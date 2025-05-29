Timor Leste tags Teves threat to nat’l security, decides to deport him

MANILA, Philippines – The government of Timor-Leste confirmed on Wednesday it has decided to deport and ban expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. from entering the Southeast Asian state for 10 years.

In a statement, the Timor-Leste government said it considers Teves’ presence a “threat to national security and interests.”

“The Government of Timor-Leste believes that the presence of Filipino citizen Arnolfo Teves Jr. in its territory, who is suspected of having committed several serious crimes and has been formally charged by the judicial authorities of the Republic of the Philippines – a member country of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – represents a serious and unacceptable situation,” it said.

Teves’ extended stay in Timor-Leste for over two years, it added, “poses a disruptive factor” in its bilateral relations with the Philippines and “establishes a serious precedent with potential implications for internal security.”

“The perception that Timor-Leste might be viewed as a refuge for individuals fleeing international justice undermines the integrity of our borders and our shared efforts to combat transnational crime,” it said.

“The imminent full accession of Timor-Leste to ASEAN, scheduled for October this year, further reinforces the responsibility of the Timorese State to actively collaborate with its regional partners in upholding justice, legality, and stability in the region,” it added.

Timor-Leste said its decision to deport Teves takes effect immediately.

His deportation, it noted, is based on a Ministry of the Interior decision, saying he is in possession of a passport that the Philippine government has cancelled and is staying in Timor-Leste without a valid visa and legal authorization to remain there.

“The decision, which takes effect immediately, is based on national legislation regarding migration and asylum and is grounded in the risks that this citizen’s continued presence poses to public order and national security,” the government said.

On the other hand, Teves’ prohibition from entering Timor-Leste for a period of 10 years, it said, is in accordance with its Migration and Asylum Law.

The Timor-Leste government issued the decision citing the criminal charges Teves faces in the Philippines, including 13 counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder, and four counts of attempted murder, related to crimes committed between 2019 and 2023, including the murder then Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

“The Government reaffirms its commitment to the principles of the rule of law, respect for international norms concerning cooperation between states, and the safeguarding of security and stability not only within the national territory but also in the Southeast Asia region, in coordination with the collective efforts of ASEAN Member States,” it said. (PNA)

