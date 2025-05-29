Rachel Gupta niresign isip Miss Grand International 2024

Way lipod-lipod nga gikontra ni Miss Grand International 2024 Rachel Gupta ang gipagawas nga official statement sa Miss Grand International Organization kabahin sa iyang titulo ug korona.

Wa kuno siya gitangtang ug wa kuno siya gibawian sa iyang korona, niresign kuno siya tungod sa ilang isyu og problema sa pagpadagan ug sa sistema sa organisasyon.

Sa iyang social media account gipagawas ang pormal nga pahayag sa beauty queen diin gilimod niya nga gitangtangan siya sa korona.

“It is with deep regret that I share this news: I have made the decision to step down as Miss Grand International 2024 and return my crown,” matud pa sa parti sa pahayag ni Rachel Gupta gikan sa India.

Nidugang pa siya nga, “Being crowned was one of the most cherished dreams of my life, and I was filled with hope and pride to represent my country and make history.

“However, the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence,” matud pa niya.

Rachel Gupta nag-resign bilang Miss Grand Int’l 2024, may ilalabas na video

“This decision was not made lightly. In the coming days, I will be releasing a full video sharing the details behind this difficult journey,” matud pa sa beauty queen nga mao rag naay kuyog nga hulga ang iyang gisulti.

Sa katapusan, nihangyo pod siya sa tanan sa iyang mga higala ug supporters nga, “I ask for your compassion, your open hearts, and your continued support as I take this next step. Your love means more than you know.”

Nauna hinuon og pagpagawas og pahayag ang MGI nga maoy official statement niini nga nisulti nga gibawi na nila ang title ug korona ni Rachel.

“This decision follows her failure to fulfill her assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organization, and her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala,” matud pa sa MGI.