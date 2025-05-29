Mindanao’s secret sanctuary: Why Agusan Marsh deserves a spot on your travel list

Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, tucked in the heart of Agusan del Sur, is a hidden gem that deserves a spot on your bucket list. This peaceful paradise is perfect for nature lovers, birdwatchers, and those craving a break from city life.

If you’re looking for something different this summer that’s something peaceful, raw, and real, Agusan Marsh deserves a spot on your travel list.

Agusan Marsh is a protected wetland with over 14,800 hectares of lakes, rivers, and swamp forests. It’s part of the Agusan River Basin, the third-longest river system in the country. Here, you can enjoy still waters, floating villages, and untouched scenery far from the usual tourist spots.

Birds, Wildlife, and a Way of Life

Agusan Marsh is home to hundreds of bird species, including rare ones like the Philippine duck and purple heron. It’s considered one of the best birdwatching sites in the Philippines, especially during migration season when flocks of birds fill the skies.

But it’s not just birds. You’ll find crocodiles, turtles, and freshwater fish here, too. The swamp forests and peatlands are also rich in biodiversity, making the place not just beautiful but ecologically important.

What makes this destination even more special is the Agusanon Manobo community. They’ve lived in the marsh for generations, building floating homes and living a life closely connected to nature. Visitors are encouraged to respectfully learn from and appreciate their culture, shaped by the water and forests.

How to Get There

From there, you can arrange a boat trip through the local tourism office or DENR. It’s best to visit during the dry season when the waters are calmer. Pack your food and essentials since the area is remote. Some Manobo communities offer overnight stays, but be sure to coordinate ahead.

Discover the calm. Watch the birds. Meet the people. Experience the sanctuary.



Tara na, Siloy! Let Agusan Marsh be your next summer story.