Sardine run from above—ever seen it?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Moalboal is best believe one of the most visited dive spots in the Philippines because of its marine life.

The sardine run in Panagsama, Moalboal is one of its many marine life attractions. Going in the deep and being one with the hundreds of thousands of sardines feels surreal.

But in this aerial video shot by Ivoh Odevilas, an underwater videographer and photographer, you get to see what a sardine run looks like from above.

Nothing short of amazing!

In an interview with CDN Digital, Odevilas, who is the person behind Flying Camera PH and Freediver360, said that this was just some of the sardines that could be visible from this view.

“Kanang sa video, estimate sguro is around one hundred thousand jud na. Kay pirting bagaa ana nila wa panay labot sa di nmo makita sa ubos,” he said.

(The one seen in the video, I estimate it like a hundred thousand. That is because the group of sardines was really a large one and we can only see the one on top, you cannot see the ones at the bottom.)

This video was taken on May 17.

The sardine run in Moalboal happens all year round, making it one of the few places in the world where this natural wonder can be witnessed any time. What makes it even more special is how close the sardines are to the shore—just a few meters out, and you’re already in the middle of the action.

No need for scuba gear; even snorkelers can enjoy the view. It’s a true gift of nature that continues to attract visitors from around the world.

With this amazing view from the top, you can truly appreciate how blessed and vibrant the waters of Moalboal are.

Let’s protect what we’re lucky to have.

Avoid stepping on corals, don’t litter, and always respect marine life.

Be a responsible traveler. Leave nothing but bubbles, take nothing but memories.