Anne Curtis’ new wolf cut look

CEBU CITY, Philippines— You know what they say about girls cutting their hair, right?

Most of the time if a girl cuts her hair hair and drastically changes her hairstyle it gives off the feeling of “moving on.”

But, for this diyosa, it is not moving on from a heartbreak, but moving on to another role that requires a “kickass” look.

In an Instagram post, she shared a video of her hair transformation.

“Let the wolf out. new do as I reunite with legendary director @erikmatti for a very kickass project,” reads her caption.

It was then followed by a full on glam debut of her new look.

Dressed in an all black ensemble and slightly dark makeup, Anne, is yet again gaining attention online.

Even possibly igniting a new hairstyle trend for ladies out there.

So no, it’s not about heartbreak. It’s about power, presence, and stepping into something fierce.

Anne just proved once again: hair is more than style—it’s a statement.