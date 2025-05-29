Talisay City confirms mpox case; Mandaue probes suspected infections

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram, Mary Rose Sagarino - Senior Multimedia Reporter and Correspondent - CDN Digital

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram, Mary Rose Sagarino - Senior Multimedia Reporter and Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 29,2025 - 02:03 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas on Thursday, May 29, confirmed that the city has recorded its first case of the monkeypox virus (mpox).

Gullas issued a statement on social media confirming that a deceased patient had been infected with mpox.

However, the mayor clarified that the cause of death was not due to the infection, stating that the patient had succumbed to complications related to other illnesses.

“Naa lay lain gipamati ang patient which was the actual cause of death. Kini buot pasabot, ang hinungdan sa iyang kamatayon kay iyahang gipamati nga sakit ug dili ang Mpox,” Gullas said.

(The patient had been ill which was the actual case of death. This means that he died due to health complications tied to his illnesses, and not mpox.)

Meanwhile, in Mandaue City, health officials announced that they are monitoring suspected cases of the virus.

Dr. Debra Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office, said a patient who was observed to have lesions was immediately isolated.

Back in Talisay, Gullas did not disclose further details about the case, saying he needed to secure clearance from the Department of Health (DOH).

In the meantime, he urged his constituents not to panic, emphasizing that the infection is manageable.

“Somewhat similar lang gyud cya sa chickenpox or hang-ga. Angay lang gyud e quarantine kung naa. Di ta angayang mabalaka, angayan natong buhaton mao nga makisayod og mosonod sa pahimangno sa DOH,” added Gullas.

(It’s somewhat similar to chicken pox. Although the patient needs to be quarantined. We don’t have to worry and what we should is to monitor updates and follow instructions from the DOH.)

Recently, several areas in the Philippines have reported a rise in mpox infections, which can spread through close physical contact.

Patients infected with the Clade II mpox virus—the strain responsible for the recent outbreak—generally have a high chance of survival.

Most recover within two to four weeks through symptom management. /clorenciana

