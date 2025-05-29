Mandaue monitors suspected mpox case in 39-year-old man

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO) is monitoring a suspected case of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, involving a 39-year-old man.

MCHO head Dr. Debra Catulong said the suspected case was identified during a consultation at the outpatient department on Thursday morning. The patient, who was observed to have lesions, was immediately isolated.

Dr. Catulong added that the Department of Health – Region 7 is already investigating the case. Samples have been collected and sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) for confirmation.

According to the patient, he has been self-isolating in his room since he began developing lesions a week ago.

Dr. Catulong urged the public not to panic, as the case has not yet been confirmed. She also reminded everyone to observe preventive measures such as avoiding crowded places, refraining from touching contaminated objects or surfaces, and practicing proper hand hygiene, including the use of alcohol-based sanitizers.

“We should not be alarmed kay kining kahadlok dili na nuon kahuna-huna og tarong. Ang atoa lang because of our experience with Covid, if you feel nga you are sick and then something is coming out your skin or body, kita lang gyud decision gyud nato nga dili nalang ta mag-apil sa pundok nga pwede nga makatakod,” said Catulong.

(We should not be alarmed because fear can cloud our judgment. Given our experience with Covid, if you feel sick and something is appearing on your skin or body, it’s best to make the decision not to join gatherings where you might infect others.)

Mpox is mainly transmitted through direct contact with the rash, scabs, or bodily fluids of an infected person. The virus can also spread through close physical or intimate contact.

Symptoms usually appear within one to 21 days after exposure and can last for two to four weeks. Early symptoms often include fever, headache, muscle and back pain, chills, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. Some individuals may also experience a sore throat, nasal congestion, or a cough. /clorenciana

